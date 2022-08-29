Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the July 31st total of 606,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS OUTFF remained flat at $5.55 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.84.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUTFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Outokumpu Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €6.30 ($6.43) to €5.90 ($6.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.