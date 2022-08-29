Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the July 31st total of 687,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.3 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
OVCHF remained flat at $8.98 on Monday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
