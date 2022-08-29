P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.33. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 58,080 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 56,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

