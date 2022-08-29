PAID Network (PAID) Price Tops $0.0275 on Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. PAID Network has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $19,966.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 828.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.47 or 0.02814747 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

