Pakcoin (PAK) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,376.00

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $247,726.88 and approximately $3,376.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Pakcoin
Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pakcoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
