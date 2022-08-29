Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.27

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.27 and last traded at C$20.29, with a volume of 213850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PAAS. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.31.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

