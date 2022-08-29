Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.27

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.27 and last traded at C$20.29, with a volume of 213850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on PAAS. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.31.
Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
Featured Stories
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.