Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Insider Marvin Boakye Sells 2,950 Shares

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 458,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 86,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

