Paralink Network Price Down 6.4% This Week (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Paralink Network has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Paralink Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Paralink Network has a market cap of $405,353.06 and approximately $65,816.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paralink Network Profile

Paralink Network (PARA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork.

Buying and Selling Paralink Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ParanoiaCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm, the same one used by Litecoin. Users can mine this currency using any Scrypt ASIC. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paralink Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paralink Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

