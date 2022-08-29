Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Update

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on PRRWF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$42.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.27. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

