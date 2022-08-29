Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $135.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.78. Park National has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park National will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 27.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

