Pawtocol (UPI) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Pawtocol has a market cap of $3.79 million and $469,197.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 831.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.02818735 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00820018 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pawtocol
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol.
Buying and Selling Pawtocol
Receive News & Updates for Pawtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pawtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.