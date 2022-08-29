Paycor HCM (PYCR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/25/2022 – Paycor HCM had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $33.00.

8/24/2022 – Paycor HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Paycor HCM had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Paycor HCM had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Paycor HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Paycor HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00.

8/24/2022 – Paycor HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $36.00.

8/24/2022 – Paycor HCM had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $42.00.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. 1,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,387. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of -40.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

In other news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

