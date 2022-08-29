PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Short Interest Update

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PCS Edventures!.com Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PCSV remained flat at $0.06 on Monday. PCS Edventures!.com has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Get PCS Edventures!.com alerts:

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. PCS Edventures!.com had a return on equity of 338.41% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures!.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.