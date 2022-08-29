Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.54. 31,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,866,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,907,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

See Also

