Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.85

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.85 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 5565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

