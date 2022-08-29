Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 31.9% in August

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International Stock Down 3.5 %

PPIH traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $9.36. 15,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,813. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $76.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 4.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.