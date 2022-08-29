Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Personalis to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of PSNL opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. Personalis has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Personalis by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

