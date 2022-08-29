Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Personalis to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Personalis Stock Performance
Shares of PSNL opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. Personalis has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $23.04.
Personalis Company Profile
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.
