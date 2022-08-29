Petiole USA ltd Acquires Shares of 10,000 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in First Merchants by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Merchants by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,051 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on FRME. Raymond James raised First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Merchants to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
First Merchants Price Performance
First Merchants Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 37.54%.
First Merchants Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Merchants (FRME)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.