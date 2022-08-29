Petiole USA ltd Acquires Shares of 10,000 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in First Merchants by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Merchants by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,051 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRME. Raymond James raised First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Merchants to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Merchants Price Performance

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.03. 1,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,657. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

First Merchants Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.