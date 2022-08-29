Petiole USA ltd Sells 161,100 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Petiole USA ltd trimmed its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 161,100 shares during the quarter. Provident Financial Services comprises approximately 1.8% of Petiole USA ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Petiole USA ltd owned about 0.13% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 248,582 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $30,268.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE:PFS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.89. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

