PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Financial Comparison

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PFSweb and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

PFSweb has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb 50.69% -5.25% -3.41% Emerald 1.95% -40.22% 4.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PFSweb and Emerald’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $277.30 million 0.81 $147.23 million $6.86 1.45 Emerald $145.50 million 1.87 -$78.10 million ($0.57) -6.91

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PFSweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PFSweb beats Emerald on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, footwear, consumer packaged goods, housewares, coins and collectibles, jewelry, computer and office products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

