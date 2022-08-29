Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Phibro Animal Health traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

