Phoneum Achieves Market Cap of $65,848.06 (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $65,848.06 and approximately $211.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003959 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00087620 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,243,754,036 coins. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

