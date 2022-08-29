Pickle Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.04 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $1.04 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00007284 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00132325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085141 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. "

