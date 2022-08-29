Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Cap of $174,444.61 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $174,444.61 and approximately $25,149.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

