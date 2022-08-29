PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 40.8% in August

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the July 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $8.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,982 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

