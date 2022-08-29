PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 40.8% in August

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the July 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $8.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,982 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

