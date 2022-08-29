PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 40.8% in August

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the July 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $8.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $11.43.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.