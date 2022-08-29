Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Up 62.0% in August

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,059,800 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the July 31st total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PIFYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

PIFYF traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,742. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

