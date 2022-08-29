Pitcairn Co. Acquires 3,351 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,583,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 184.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 80,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,944 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 60.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Allstate by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $123.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.