Pitcairn Co. Acquires 4,916 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,269 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.3 %

WSM opened at $156.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average of $138.42. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

