Pitcairn Co. Boosts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,969 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,264,000 after acquiring an additional 154,573 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 416,348 shares of company stock worth $70,353,200 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $176.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

