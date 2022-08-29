Pitcairn Co. Buys 6,187 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.39 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $260.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

