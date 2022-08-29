Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

