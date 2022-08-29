Pitcairn Co. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after buying an additional 338,996 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $340,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,643,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

NKE opened at $107.99 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.78.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

