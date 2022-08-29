Pitcairn Co. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,471,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $51,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $282.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.71.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

