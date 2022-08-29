Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $93.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

