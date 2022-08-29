Pitcairn Co. Purchases 2,851 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.67.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.