Pitcairn Co. Purchases 37,920 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,920 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

LUMN opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.