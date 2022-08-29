Pitcairn Co. Raises Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 10,161.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

