Pitcairn Co. Sells 188 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $272.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

