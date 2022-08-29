Playcent Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Playcent has a total market cap of $406,774.81 and $21,709.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

