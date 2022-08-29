Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 309,161 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $7,933,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 106.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 283,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $834.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.02%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

