PointPay Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.32 Million (PXP)

PointPay (PXP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, PointPay has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. PointPay has a total market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PointPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085163 BTC.

About PointPay

PointPay (CRYPTO:PXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1.

PointPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a UK-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI. PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

