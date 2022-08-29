Polkadex Hits One Day Volume of $240,780.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $240,780.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.02822760 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00821878 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.