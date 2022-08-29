Polkadex Hits One Day Volume of $240,780.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $240,780.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.02822760 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00821878 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Polkadex
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Buying and Selling Polkadex
