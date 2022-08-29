Polkaswap Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (PSWAP)

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Polkaswap has traded up 10% against the dollar. Polkaswap has a market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $9,633.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkaswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 827.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Polkaswap Coin Profile
Polkaswap’s total supply is 1,392,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,542,376 coins. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap.
Buying and Selling Polkaswap
