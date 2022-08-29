Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 181.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBKOF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBKOF remained flat at $15.64 during trading on Monday. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also

