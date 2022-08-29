PoolTogether Trading 62.2% Higher This Week (POOL)

PoolTogether (POOL) traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. PoolTogether has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $39,909.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PoolTogether coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00008108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PoolTogether has traded up 62.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826.3% against the dollar and now trades at $567.27 or 0.02804852 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00819994 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PoolTogether Profile
PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether.
