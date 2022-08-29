Portion Trading Down 55% This Week (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $444,867.71 and approximately $44.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded down 55% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,321.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00132726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

