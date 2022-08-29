PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU) Short Interest Down 29.4% in August

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PowerUp Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09. PowerUp Acquisition has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.22.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.