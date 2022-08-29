Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in August

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Prada Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Prada stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. Prada has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

