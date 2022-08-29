Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Short Interest Down 29.4% in August

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SQFTW remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Monday. 6,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,323. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

