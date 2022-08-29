Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 17.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.67.
About Professional Diversity Network
